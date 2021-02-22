Juventus have announced a 20-man squad for their Serie A 2020-21 fixture against Crotone as the defending champions look to cut the gap on the league leaders. Andrea Pirlo’s team currently find themselves sixth in the points table and 11 points off the top spot after their defeat against Napoli last week but have a couple of games in hand over the leading pack. Juventus vs Crotone, Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST.

Juventus have a number of injury problems to deal with while heading into the game as veteran defender Georgio Chiellini limped off in the midweek clash against Porto and will miss the match against Crotone. Andrea Pirlo will also be without the likes of Arthur Melo and Juan Cuadrado who are suffering from respective injuries.

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot is suspended for the clash but Pirlo can count on Rodrigo Bentancur after the Uruguayan passed the fitness test. Paulo Dybala still remains to be out of the matchday team due to his injury. The Italian champions have a number of new faces in the squad and players from the reserve team have been called-up.

Juventus have a chance to reduce the point gap to eight and move back into the Champions League places with a win but could face a tricky task with a number of first-team members out injured. Crotone are at the bottom of the team standings and could move level on points with 18th placed Cagliari with all three points.

Juventus vs Crotone Predicted Playing XI

Juventus: Buffon; Sandro, Demiral, De Ligt, Danilo; Chiesa, Bentancur, McKennie, Bernardeschi; Kulusevski, Ronaldo

Crotone: Cordaz; Djidji, Golemic, Luperto; Pereira, Messias, Zanellato, Vulic, Rispoli; Ounas, Di Carmine

