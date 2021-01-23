Kerala Blasters will take on FC Goa in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on January 23, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have had contrasting seasons and fins themselves on the opposite ends of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of KBFC vs FCG live streaming in ISL 2020-21 can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

FC Goa come into this game in brilliant form and will be looking to build on their five-game unbeaten run. The Guars can cut the gap on second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan to two points with a win, pulling further away from the teams below them. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters are ninth in the table but could move within one point of the top four with a victory in this fixture. In the side’s previous meeting this season, FC Goa emerged with all three points after a 3-1 win. KBFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 23, 2021 (Sunday). The match will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the KBFC vs FCG match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the KBFC vs FCG clash online for fans.

