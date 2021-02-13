So Juventus is all set to battle it out in the Serie A 2020-21 match against Napoli. The two teams will be locking horns with each other at the Stadio San Paolo in Napoli. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview. So Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the playing XI of Juventus and along with him, we have Alvaro Morata among the forwards. The visitors have lined up in 4-4-2 formation. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in 22-Member Squad for Serie A 2021 Match Against Napoli, Check Out Predicted XI for NAP vs JUV at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

A win here for Juventus would simply mean that they would stay in the race for the Serie A 2020-21 title. They would surely want to keep up their dream run. Napoli on the other is placed on number six of the points table. A win here for the home team would simply mean that they would race up in the points table. The team has had a mixed season so far and have 37 points in their kitty. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Napoli vs Juventus Serie A match will be played on February 13, 2021 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be held at the Stadio San Paolo.

How to Watch Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can live telecast be Napoli vs Juventus Serie A match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. So fans can catch the live telecast of Benevento vs Juventus match on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

