Andrea Pirlo’s team is all set to take on Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Ahead of the game, Juventus has announced their 22-member squad and we have Cristiano Ronaldo being included in the Serie A 2020-21 match. Juventus has been quite stunning on their last five outings. Out of the last five games played by Juventus, they only lost one game. They are placed on number three of the Serie A 2020-21 points table with 42 points. A win here would mean that they would stay in the race for the title. Napoli on the other hand has had a mixed season. Napoli vs Juventus, Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Free Live Telecast of Serie A 2020–21 on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

They are placed on number six of the points table winning 12 games out of 21. They lost seven matches and one of them ended with a draw. The team has 37 points in their kitty. The team has quite too many issues as they head on to the game. Gennaro Gattuso has five main players who are surely missing out on the game. Elseid Hysaj will be out due to a calf injury. Konstantinos Manolas and Dries Mertens are on the doctor's table due to an ankle injury. To add to their roaster issues, Kalidou Koulibaly and Faouzi Ghoulam will also miss out as they continue to self-isolate after contracting COVID-19.

Now, let’s have a look at the team declared by Juventus.

Check out the predicted playing XI for both teams:

Napoli (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Rrahmani, Rui; Bakayoko, Elmas; Lozano, Zielinski, Insigne; Osimhen

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, de Ligt, Chiellini, Danilo; McKennie, Rabiot, Bentancur, Chiesa; Morata, Ronaldo

Napoli is expected to set up in 4-2-3-1 line-up whereas, the visitors could be in 4-4-2 formation. The match will begin at 10.30 pm IST. Stay tuned to all the latest updates related to the match..

