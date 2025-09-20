West Ham will take on Crystal Palace in matchweek 5 of the English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 season. The West Ham vs Crystal Palace EPL 2025 football match will be held at London Stadium on Saturday, September 20. The West Ham vs Crystal Palace Premier League fixture will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 matches in India. The West Ham vs Crystal Palace live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports 3 and Select 1 TV channels. As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the West Ham vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 5 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26

Facing the Eagles in East London 🦅 COYI ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/J6X4OA3Qwv — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 20, 2025

