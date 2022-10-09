Defending champions Hyderabad FC will begin their season against former champions Mumbai City FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Shri Shiv Chatrapati Sports Complex on October 09, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Bengaluru FC 1-0 NorthEast United FC, ISL 2022–23: Alan Costa Nets Winner in BFC vs NEUFC Clash (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Expectations will be high in the Hydrabad FC camp as they enter as the defending champions. They will be aiming to start the season on a positive note but face a tough task against Mumbai City FC, who are entering the competition in high spirits. the Islanders were brilliant in Durand Cup 2022 and will be hoping to replicate their feats from the 2020-21 season.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2022-22 will be played at the Shri Shiv Chatrapati Sports Complex on October 09, 2022 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2022-23, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the HFC vs MCFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

