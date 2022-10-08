Alan Costa netted the lone goal as Bengaluru FC defeated NorthEast United FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League 2022-23 match 2 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Costa scored the winner in the 87th minute to help his team collect early points in the ISL 2022-23. You can watch the goal video highlights of BFC vs NEUFC here.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)