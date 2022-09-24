As international football returns, the Indian national football team will be in action against Singapore in a Friendly match. The clash will be played on September 24, 2022 (Saturday) at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs Singapore, International Friendly live streaming details, scroll down below. Sunil Chhetri Pens Heartfelt Note After Winning 2022 Durand Cup Title, Says ‘Two Decades is a Bit of a Wait’.

This will be a friendly fixture and is a part of the Hung Thinh tournament which will be played between India, Singapore and Vietnam. Igor Stimac's men will be in action for the first time since June and start the game as the favourites. The Blue Tigers are on a three-game winning run and will look to continue the momentum prior to the AFC Asian Cup.

India vs Singapore, Hung Thinh Tournament Football Match, Time and Schedule

India vs Singapore will take place on September 24, 2022 (Saturday) with the football match kick-off time being 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be held at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

India vs Singapore, Hung Thinh Tournament Football Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Eurosport are the official broadcasters of the match in India. So fans can tune into the Eurosport channel to catch the India vs Singapore live action on their TV sets,

India vs Singapore, Hung Thinh Tournament Football Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

Discovery+ generally shows the programmes of Eurosport on their OTT platform and are likely to live stream the game. Fans can also tune into JioTV app to watch the India vs Singapore match on online platforms.

