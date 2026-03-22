Inter Kashi will host Bengaluru FC today, Sunday, 22 March 2026, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan as the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 season enters its final weeks. The fixture marks a historic moment for the home side, who are competing in their maiden top-flight season after being promoted from the I-League. While Inter Kashi looks to finish their debut campaign on a high, Bengaluru FC arrives needing three points to cement their position in the top six ahead of the playoffs. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2025–26 Match?.

Where To Watch Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Competition Indian Super League 2025–26 Date Sunday, 22 March 2026 Kick-off Time 19:30 IST / 14:00 GMT Venue Kishore Bharati Krirangan League Standing Inter Kashi (9th) vs Bengaluru FC (5th) Broadcast (India) Sony Sports Network / FanCode

Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC Team News

Inter Kashi enters the match with a nearly full-strength squad, though midfielder Edmund Lalrindika is a slight doubt following a knock in training. The hosts will rely heavily on their Spanish playmaker to control the tempo against a high-pressing Bengaluru midfield.

The visitors face a defensive selection headache, with centre-back Aleksandar Jovanovic suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards. This could provide an opportunity for Inter Kashi’s pacy forwards to exploit a reshuffled backline. The battle on the wings, particularly between Bengaluru’s marauding full-backs and Inter Kashi’s wide attackers, is expected to be a primary tactical focus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).