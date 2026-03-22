League leaders Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano at Spotify Camp Nou on 22nd March 2026, looking to tighten their grip on the La Liga 2025-26 title. Fresh from an emphatic 7-2 Champions League victory over Newcastle, the Blaugrana aim to extend their four-point lead at the summit. However, fans are eager to know if young Spanish international Lamine Yamal will feature against Los Franjirrojos. UCL 2025-26: Barcelona Thrash Newcastle United, Liverpool Cruise into Quarters; Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid Also Advance.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2025–26 Match?

Yes, Hansi Flick has confirmed that teenage sensation Yamal is fit and expected to feature in Barcelona’s starting line-up. The 18-year-old winger, who was rested during last weekend’s 5-2 victory over Sevilla, returned to action in midweek during the club's emphatic Champions League triumph.

Speculation regarding a potential injury for Yamal was dismissed by Flick during his pre-match press conference. The German manager described the player as injury-free and ready to make a difference following a tactical rest designed to manage his workload. Barcelona Hit by Double Defensive Blow as Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde Suffer Hamstring Injuries.

Yamal has been in scintillating form this season, recently recording a hat-trick in a home league fixture. Having already been named in the Spain squad for the upcoming March internationals, the winger is expected to start on the right flank this afternoon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).