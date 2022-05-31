Argentina will take on Italy in the final of CONMEBOL- UEFA Cup of Champions 2022 (Finalissima). The final takes place on June 02 as per IST. Meanwhile, ahead of the final, Lionel Messi took to social media and posted pictures from his practice session.

