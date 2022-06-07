Bouyant Hungary will travel to take on Italy in the latest round of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 encounter. The clash will be played the Dino Manuzzi Stadium in Cesena on June 07, 2022 (late Tuesday night) as both teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Italy vs Hungary, Nations League 2022-23 live streaming details can scroll down below. Hungary 1-0 England, Nations League: Dominik Szoboszlai's Penalty Sinks Three Lions.

Hungary kicked off their Nations League campaign on the front foot as they defeated England in their opening encounter and are the only team in Group C to register a win on the opening matchday. Meanwhile, Itlay were held by Germany after losing the Finalissima to Argentina and will be hoping to return to winning ways.

When Is Italy vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Italy vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 08, 2022 (Wednesday). The match will be played at the Dino Manuzzi Stadium in Cesena and has a scheduled start time of 00:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Italy vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Italy vs Hungary UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is Italy vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Italy vs Hungary, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online.

