Jamshedpur FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The JFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2021-22 clash will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on December 06, 2021 (Monday). Both teams will be aiming for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated: Kerala Blasters Clinch Maiden Victory of the Season.

ATK Mohun Bagan’s undefeated run came to an end last time around as they were humbled 5-1 by defending champions Mumbai City FC. Antonio Habas’ men will be aiming to bounce back from that heavy loss. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC have made a decent start to their season and are unbeaten so far after three games and a win against last season’s finalists will see them climb to the second spot in the table.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on December 056, 2021 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the JFC vs ATKMB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2021 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).