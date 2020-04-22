Jordan Nobbs Signs New Contract with Arsenal

Jordan Nobbs (Photo Credits: AFP)

London, April 22: Arsenal vice-captain Jordan Nobbs has signed a new contract with the club. The England international has made 206 appearances to date, scoring 66 goals since joining Arsenal from Sunderland in 2010.

During her time with the club, Jordan has won the Barclays FA Women's Super League title three times, the Women's FA Cup four times, and the FA Continental Tyres League Cup five times.

Jordan has also made 60 appearances for her national team, scoring seven goals.

"Arsenal is my everything now," said Jordan in a statement after putting pen to paper. "I think football has overtaken my life since the age of seven, but I think I've got Arsenal in my blood now and I'm very proud to say that. I think I've got some great years to come."

"Putting football aside, she personifies what Arsenal means," said head coach Joe Montemurro. "To have players staying here for pretty much their whole career is something that's very, very special from a coaching perspective.

"They're unique situations in coaching and in forming groups to have players who are engrained in the fabric of the club and we wish her all the best going forward. She's an important part of our making as a squad."