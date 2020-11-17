Jose Mourinho took to social media to slam the ongoing international break as Tottenham Hotspur defender Matt Doherty tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland. Along with the Spurs right-back, James McClean had also returned a positive test for COVID-19, joining Alan Browne as the other player from the team to test positive during the current international matches. Manchester City Could Welcome Sergio Aguero and Other Stars Back From Injury for Tottenham Hotspur Game.

Matt Doherty played the entire game in the 1-0 defeat against Wales in the ongoing Nations League campaign. The defender tested positive as mandatory tests were carried out following the game. The Ireland FA announced that apart from the Spurs player James McClean, the rest of the team have tested negative and will be ready for the game against Bulgaria. Tottenham Hotspur Manager Jose Mourinho Handed One-Match Ban from European Competition.

The Football Association of Ireland can confirm Matt Doherty and James McClean have tested positive for COVID-19 The rest of the staff & squad tested negative ahead of the flight back to Dublin this morning before the match against Bulgaria on Wednesday#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/dyEMhuft8z — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 16, 2020

Questions have been raised about holding international matches during the coronavirus pandemic as several players are either testing positive for the virus due to the constant traveling or are getting injured as the games are being played quick and fast.

Apart from Doherty, Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Ben Davies, Gareth Bale and Toby Alderweireld were the other Spurs players involved in games on Sunday. Following this, the Tottenham boss has taken a dig at the international break with a sarcastic post on his Instagram account, which is becoming popular among fans.

‘Amazing week of football. Great emotions in the national team matches, superb friendlies and total safety. Covid test results after matches been played, randomers running on the pitch while team sessions are taking place and much more. After another training session with only six players, it is now time to take care of myself,’ wrote the Spurs boss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho)

Tottenham players haven’t suffered any injuries until now during the November international break but several stars from the team are expected to take part in the remaining fixture before returning to fulfill their club duties.

Spurs take on Manchester City on the weekend as they look to keep their unbeaten run going. Jose Mourinho’s team are second in the table and a win will take them to the top. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s team are second and hoping to cut the gap between them and the teams above them.

