Juventus will look to confirm their place in the Coppa Italia 2020-21 final when they host Inter Milan in the second leg of the Cup semi-finals. Juventus vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semi-final match will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on February 10 (Wednesday). Andrea Pirlo’s side already have a 2-1 lead from the first leg heading into the deciding semi-final fixture. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to give Juventus the lead in the first leg at Milan. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy playing XI for the JUV vs INT match should scroll down for all details. Luis Suarez Breaks This Cristiano Ronaldo Record with Brace Against Celta Vigo in La Liga 2020–21

Ronaldo’s brace in Milan after Lautaro Martinez scored the opener for Inter, not only gave Juventus a one-goal cushion but also two away goals to boost their chances of making the final. The winner of this clash will face either Napoli or Atalanta in the summit clash. Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Semi-Final Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of Football Match on TV As Per IST.

Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Mateo Darmian (INT) and Milan Skriniar (INT) will be picked as the three defenders for this side.

Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Nicolo Barella (INT), Federico Chiesa (JUV), Achraf Hakimi (INT) and Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV) should be selected as the four midfielders.

Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Lautaro Martinez (INT) and Romelu Lukaku (INT) will play as the three forwards.

Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wojciech Szczesny (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Mateo Darmian (INT), Milan Skriniar (INT), Nicolo Barella (INT), Federico Chiesa (JUV), Achraf Hakimi (INT), Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Lautaro Martinez (INT) and Romelu Lukaku (INT).

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has three goals in his last two matches, should be made captain of this Dream11 fantasy side while Romelu Lukaku (INT) can be appointed as the vice-captain for the Juventus vs Inter Milan second-leg of Coppa Italia 2020-21 semi-finals.

