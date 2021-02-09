Luis Suarez continued his dream start to Atletico Madrid career with a sensational brace against Celta Vigo in last night’s La Liga 2020-21 fixture. The Uruguayan striker netted two goals to secure a 2-2 draw for the table toppers. Suarez, who left Barcelona last summer, first scored an equalizer late in the first half before giving his side a lead in the 50th minute. Along with securing a draw for the Madrid club, the 34-year-old also broke a massive Cristiano Ronaldo record. Suarez now has scored 16 goals for Atletico Madrid so far, most by any player in La Liga in the 21st century after 17 appearances. Lionel Messi Pips Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr to Win Best Men’s Player of the Decade Award by IFFHS.

The feat earlier belonged to Juventus Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal talisman, who joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 to break the then world-record transfer fee, scored 15 goals in 17 matches in a stunning start to his La Liga career. He eventually left the Los Blancos in 2018 but not before becoming the club’s most successful goal scorer. Ronaldo currently plies his trade for Serie A giants Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Left Out as Pele Announces His FIFA 21 Team of the Year.

Coming back to Suarez, the Uruguayan professional ended ties with Barcelona last summer as the Catalan Giants let him go in the transfer window. However, the decision has proved poor so far as Suarez has been in red-hot form for table leaders Atletico Madrid.

On the other hand, Barcelona have struggled since his departure and faced some humiliating defeats including a 2-8 loss to Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League 2020-21. Although the Lionel Messi-led side is currently enjoying a six-match winning streak, they are eight points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2021 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).