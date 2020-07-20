Juventus (JUV) will host Lazio (LAZ) in the latest round of Serie A 2019-20 fixtures. JUV vs LAZ match will be played at the Allianz Stadium on July 20, 2020 (late Monday night). Maurizio Sarri’s team has a healthy lead at the top of team standings but the past few weeks have been far from ideal and now they face yet another difficult task. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 team for Juventus vs Lazio, can scroll down below. Juventus' Search For Cristiano Ronaldo’s Successor Set to End With Paulo Dybala, Argentine Likely to be ‘New Face of the Club’!.

Juventus have fallen off the pace in recent times as they have failed to win any of their last three games. And not the Bianconeri’s face yet another tough opponent in Lazio, who have defeated them twice this season. But Simone Inzaghi’s men have lost four games since the restart and were held to a goalless draw by Udinese last time around. Cristiano Ronaldo Donates Autographed Juventus Shirts to Cuban Medical Staff Ahead of Their Game Against Sassuolo (See Pic).

Considering the form of both the teams it could be an interesting affair. Juventus will be without the services of Federico Bernardeschi, Sami Khedira and Mattia De Sciglio for this game. Meanwhile, Senad Lulic, Adam Marusic, Joaquin Correa, Patric, Stefan Radu and Lucas Leiva will all be unavailable for Lazio for this clash.

Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) must be your keeper for this game.

Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Matthijs De Ligt (JUV), Juan Cuadrardo (JUV) and Felipe (LAZ) must be the defenders in your team.

Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV), Douglas Costa (JUV), Milenkovic Savic (LAZ), Luis Alberto (LAZ) and Parolo (LAZ) can be selected as the midfielders.

Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) and Ciro Immobile (LAZ) must be your two forwards.

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) must be your captain for this game while Luis Alberto (LAZ) must be your vice-captain.

