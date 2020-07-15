Cristiano Ronaldo is a man with a heart of gold. Now, ahead of their Serie A 2019-20 game against Sassuolo, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner has donated autographed shirts to the medical staff who has been working relentlessly curing patients infected with the coronavirus. The donation was made to the Cuban medical staff. The Portugal star wanted to deliver the shirts personally but that couldn’t happen and Julio Guerra, head of the Cuban delegation received the gift from CR7. The team management had also approved of distributing Juventus shirts. Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala & Team Juventus Takeoff to Sassuolo, Bianconeri Shares Snaps & Video on Social Media.

The shirts were given as a mark of gratitude and respect as for their services in the city. The medical staff posed with the jerseys and the snap of the same went viral on social media. The outspread of the coronavirus has led to chaos into the world. For about a couple of months, football had been affected and called off for an indefinite period of time. However, football leagues have been restarted. Now, let’s have a look at the pictures shared on social media below:

Talking about Ronaldo, he has been in a red hot form since the start of the year. The Portugal star had netted 28 goals in 28 Serie A 2019-20 outings. He is just one goal away from equalling Lazio's Ciro Immobile. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is in his mid-thirties and shows no signs of slowing down. Juventus remains at the top spot of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 76 points in its kitty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 10:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).