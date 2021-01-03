Juventus are will host Udinese in their next fixture in Serie A 2020-21 season. The encounter takes place at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday Night (January 4). The Old Lady come into this game on the back of a shocking 3-0 loss against Fiorentina and would be raring to redeem themselves. Juventus were left in 10 men after Juan Cuadrado was sent off in the first half. Adding salt on the misery, Alex Sandro did an own goal. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game Dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for JUV vs UDI match. Juventus Share Best Pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Other Stars From 2020 Training Sessions.

Coming to Udinese, they lost 2-0 to Filippo Inzaghi's Benevento in their last fixture and would be under the pump. Gianluca Caprari and Gaetano Letizia netted goals to take Benevento over the line. Coming to the previous meetings of both clubs, Juventus firmly dominate the head-to-head record with 18 victories from their last 27 games. Six encounters went in Udinese's favour while the other three fixtures resulted in draws. Notably, the two clubs last faced each other in July last year, with Udinese beating Juventus 2-1. As the upcoming game gets lined-up, let's look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) should be picked as the goalkeeper of this fantasy team.

Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Matthijs de Ligt (JUV), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Hidde ter Avest (UDI) and Kevin Bonifazi (UDI) be the four defenders.

Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Danilo (JUV), Aaron Ramsey (JUV), Tolgay Arslan (UDI) and Roberto Pereyra (UDI) should be picked as the four midfielders.

Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Ignacio Pussetto (UDI) and Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) will form the two-man forward line.

Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wojciech Szczesny (JUV), Matthijs de Ligt (JUV), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Hidde ter Avest (UDI), Kevin Bonifazi (UDI), Danilo (JUV), Aaron Ramsey (JUV), Tolgay Arslan (UDI), Roberto Pereyra (UDI), Ignacio Pussetto (UDI), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV).

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Ignacio Pussetto (UDI) can fill the vice-captain slot.

