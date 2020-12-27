The year 2020 is coming to an end and Juventus recently shared some of the top pictures from the team’s training sessions of the entire year of stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Leonardo Bonucci and Paulo Dybala on their social media platforms. ‘Getting a sweat 𝙊𝙉! The top training 📸s of the year’ the Italian giants captions the series of photos. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Humiliating 3-0 Defeat Against Fiorentina, Says ‘The Season is Far From Over’.

The entire Juventus squad is currently enjoying the festive period with their respective families as the domestic competition in Italy is currently on a temporary break. The Bianocneri will return to action early in January with a game against mid-table Udinese at the Allianz Stadium, with hopes of cutting the gap between them and the leaders. Juventus Congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Barbara Bonansea After Their Inclusion in Respective FIFPro World XI.

See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juventus (@juventus)

Juventus have been inconsistent under the leadership of new manager Andrea Pirlo as the former Bianconeri player was appointed following the sacking of Maurizio Sarri, towards the end of last season.

The Italian giants advanced from the UEFA Champions League group as then section winners after defeating Barcelona in Catalonia on the final day. But Andrea Pirlo’s team have struggled domestically as the Bianconeri currently find themselves 10 points behind table-toppers AC Milan but have a game in hand.

Juventus suffered a damaging defeat in their final game of 2020 as the Italian giants were beaten 3-0 at home by relegation-threatened Fiorentina. However, Andre Pirlo and his team will welcome the break and will be hoping to return to winning ways once footballing action resumes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2020 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).