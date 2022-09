Juventus suffered another setback in Serie A as they once again held to a 2-2 draw against Salernitana at Allianz Stadium today. Bremer and Leonardo Bonucci were on the scoresheet for the Bianconeri who have won just two out of their last seven matches.

Watch the Serie A match video highlights:

