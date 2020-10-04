The Juventus vs Napoli fixture in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 matches has caused quite a stir in Italy as the side from Naples have not travelled to Turin, due to the sudden rise of positive coronavirus cases in their squad. However, Juventus, who themselves have reported positive COVID-19 cases, have insisted for the game to go ahead and stated that they will place their starting XI for the encounter. Juventus Players Including Cristiano Ronaldo Preparing For Napoli Clash in Serie A Despite Gennaro Gattuso's Team Not Travelling to Turin.

Napoli are set to face Juventus in Sunday (October 5) but Gennaro Gattuso’s men have not travelled as a couple of days before they were to leave Naples, a couple of members from their squad tested positive for coronavirus. Piotr Zielinski and Elif Elmas from Napoli are the two players who have returned their COVID-19 tests as positive. Cristiano Ronaldo and Other Juventus Players in Isolation After Two COVID-19 Positive Cases, Serie A 2020–21 Match Against Napoli Doubtful.

Juventus Football Club announces that the First Team will take to the field for the Juventus - Napoli match tomorrow at 20:45, as foreseen by the Serie A League calendar. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 3, 2020

Due to this, local authorities have prevented Napoli from travelling to Turin as they believe that it could spark yet another coronavirus outbreak. Juventus also confirmed a few COVID-19 cases, but with no player and medical or technical staff suffering from the virus, the Bianconeri are pushing for the game to take place as scheduled. As of now, it looks highly unlikely that Gennaro Gattuso’s men will be able to play the game in scheduled time.

What Will Happen If Napoli Fail To Show Up For Juventus Clash in Serie A 2020-21?

Juventus have confirmed that their team will take the field and have released a squad list for the game. Bianconeri manager will submit an official playing XI an hour before the kick-off which is scheduled on October 6, 2020, at 12:15 am IST. Following the start of the game, if Napoli don’t show up, the referees after 45 minutes will close the scoresheet and declare Juventus as 3-0 winners via forfeit.

Napoli played Genoa this past week in Naples and following that game in within a week, 17 members from the Genoa had been reported to have tested positive for COVID-19. Serie A earlier stated that the game will go ahead as planned but with Napoli failing to make the trip, it could be still be postponed but an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Both teams have made an unbeaten start to their Serie A 2020-21 campaign. Napoli have won both of their opening games scoring eight goals while conceding none. Meanwhile, Juventus have recorded four points from a possible six which includes a 2-2 draw against AS Roma.

