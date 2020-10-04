Juventus will take on Napoli in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Allianz Arena on October 4, 2020 (late Sunday night). However, there is a possibility of the game not taking place as the team from Naples are ye to travel to Turin due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Juventus vs Napoli in Serie A 2020-21 can be scroll down below. Juventus Players Including Cristiano Ronaldo Preparing For Napoli Clash in Serie A Despite Gennaro Gattuso's Team Not Travelling to Turin.

Before Napoli could take off for Turin for their game against defending champions Juventus, a couple of members of their squad tested positive for COVID-19. Due to this local authorities prevented from travelling. Juventus, themselves reported a couple of positive coronavirus cases but have insisted that they will field their team for the game. With Gennaro Gattuso’s men unlikely to partake in the match, Serie A officials are yet to take an official decision on the postponement of the game if there would be one. Juventus vs Napoli: Here's What Will Happen if Gennaro Gattuso's Men Fail To Show Up For Serie A 2020-21 Clash.

When is Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Juventus vs Napoli match in Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the Allianz Stadium on October 5, 2020 (Monday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST. However, the start of the game is in doubt as Napoli haven’t travelled to Turin due to coronavirus scare in their squad.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of Juventus vs Napoli clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Juventus vs Napoli can be viewed online on OTT platform SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Networks. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches.

