Kai Havertz and Leroy Sane Wanted at Bayern Munich by Former President Uli Hoeness

Kai Havertz and Leroy Sane (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness believes that there is a new era dawning at the Bundesliga club and hopes that Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz can be a part of it. The German giants are heavily linked to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane in the upcoming summer transfer window after a move fell through last year, with reports suggesting that they have already agreed personal terms with the 24-year-old. Leroy Sane Transfer News: Bayern Munich Agree Personal Terms, Submit €40 Million Bid to Manchester City.

The German heavyweights are on the way to secure an eighth consecutive league title as they are 10 points clear of their nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund, who still have a game in hand. And Hoeness, who is now a part of the club’s supervisory board, believes that Sane’s arrival will only help the team in the future. Kai Havertz Transfer News Update: Real Madrid Make Bayer Leverkusen Star Their Main Priority.

'I believe that we are on the threshold of a relatively great generation,' he told BR. ‘When I think that we managed to extend with Manuel Neuer, and we have Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule, Robert Lewandowski and hopefully David Alaba and Thiago Alcantara, and I also hope with Leroy Sane, with Coman, Gnabry, a young, developable team. I can imagine, if everything goes well, that a new era is just beginning at Bayern Munich.’ He added.

Ever since the Bundesliga’s restart after the coronavirus suspension, one player has made around the footballing world and that is Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz. The 69-year-old also expressed his desire to have the 20-year-old at Bayern Munich but said that it would be a difficult proposition.

‘We would certainly like to have Kai Havertz, but at the moment, it is so that one does not know exactly what the economic future of all football is. I would like to see him in Munich from a sporting perspective, but as of today I honestly cannot imagine it, although I would like to see it’ Hoeness continued further.