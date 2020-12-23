Cristiano Ronaldo recently was bestowed with the Golden Foot Award 2020 and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner also shared a picture of himself with the gong. The netizens went berserk with Ronaldo walking away with the gong. Now, this also included Khabib Nurmagomedov who took to social media and congratulated CR7 for staying at the top in competitive football for more than a decade. The UFC fighter shared a post on social media where he wrote “15 years at the top. Almost impossible. Below the post, he also shared the pictures of CR7 netting a header against Parma in the Serie A 2020-21. Khabib Nurmagomedov Picked Russia’s Best National Sportsperson by Public Opinion Poll.

The Golden Foot Award is given to the footballers who are over the age of 28 years. Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o, Ronaldinho, Andres Iniesta and many others have been a recipient of the award. Cristiano Ronaldo shared a post on now please he was to receive the award and back then he thanked the fans for the kind of support that they have rendered to him over the years. Now, let's have a look at the post shared by the UFC fighter.

Khabib's Instagram story (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo also had posted a picture of Khabib after he won his last fight and was remembering his last fight. Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away in July following complications arising from COVID-19. Back then Ronaldo had posted a picture of Khabib and wrote, "Congrats bro! Your father is proud of you”.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2020 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).