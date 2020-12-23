Another feather has been added to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s already illustrious hat as the MMA legend is chosen as Russia’s best national sportsperson by the public opinion poll. According to VTsIOM (All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center), the UFC lightweight champion is the best sportsperson in Russia right now. The All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center is Russia’s leading polling institution and one of Russia’s very best marketing research organizations. The 32-year-old was indeed overwhelmed with the achievement as he confirmed the news on Instagram. Khabib Nurmagomedov to Come Out of Retirement?

“Today VTsIOM (All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center) has published the data of the national rating of the best sportsman in Russia! It is one thing when you are recognized by experts, trainers, fighters and specialists, and another thing is the recognition of the People. Thank you for being there. It would be almost impossible without you. @bukaboxing,” the veteran fighter wrote on the picture-sharing website. Conor McGregor Describes Khabib Nurmagomedov as ‘The Current Best.’

Hailed as the Eagle, Khabib Nurmagomedov is arguably the best MMA fighter of all time and his staggering record speaks volumes of his prowess. He has dominated prominent oppositions from all over the world as his professional MMA record reads 29-0.

The Russian talisman was last seen at UFC 254 where he defeated Justin Gaethje and and successfully defended the UFC lightweight championship. However, after the triumph, Khabib shockingly announced his retirement from MMA sport citing that his mother doesn’t want him to continue as his father is no more. Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov – who was a longtime trainer – passed away in July earlier this year.

