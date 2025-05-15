Mumbai, May 15: FC Barcelona will have to wait until at least Thursday night to confirm this season's La Liga title after a goal from Real Madrid youngster Jacobo Ramon gave his side a 2-1 win at home to Mallorca on Wednesday night. The B-team player scored with a flick over Mallorca goalkeeper Leo Roman in virtually the last second of a game that looked to be heading for a draw that would have made Barcelona champions before its game at Espanyol on Thursday. Xabi Alonso Now or Later? Carlo Ancelotti’s Departure Sets Up Real Madrid Conundrum.

Mallorca took the lead against an injury-hit Madrid side when Martin Valjent opened the scoring in the 11th minute. Endrick, Jude Bellingham and Mbappe all saw efforts saved by Roman, who was Mallorca's best player with 11 saves on the night.

Mbappe finally hit the back of the net midway through the second half, and Madrid kept up the pressure until Ramon's goal that keeps the title race alive for at least 24 hours. Villarreal moved level on points with fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao with an impressive win at home to Leganes.

Ayoze Perez scored on 22 and 30 minutes to give Villarreal a comfortable lead, with Nicolas Pepe making it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time. The result means Leganes is staring relegation in the face after Alaves won 1-0 at home to Valencia. Real Madrid Injury News: Los Blancos Confirm Vinicius Junior, Lucas Vazquez Out With Injuries.

A 79th-minute penalty from Joan Jordan after Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was harshly judged to have fouled Santiago Mourino decided the match, and leaves Alaves four points above Leganes with two games remaining.

Leganes has to win its two remaining matches against Valladolid and Las Palmas, and hope Alaves fails to take two points from its matches against Valladolid and Osasuna. Wednesday's results mean Las Palmas is mathematically relegated after Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Sevilla, which is now safe from the drop.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2025 11:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).