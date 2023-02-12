Manchester United have lost a bit of momentum when it comes to the English Premier League and will look to return to winnings ways, they take on arch-rivals Leeds United at Elland Road, Leeds. The two teams were involved in a dramatic draw at Old Trafford in their previous game which hit the Red Devils in their pursuit of Arsenal. Finishing in the top four is a priority for Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United this campaign, but if they can string in a series of wins once again, they will be right back in the title race. Despite the draw, Leeds United continue to hover around the relegation zone and will need a substantial effort to move to safety. At home, they can be a bit of a tough nut to crack. Leeds United versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. Manchester United Takeover: Qatari Investors Set to Bid for Red Devils in Coming Days, Says Report.

Stuart Dallas, Sonny Perkins, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Rodrigo Moreno are the players missing out for Leeds United. Liam Cooper, Marc Roca, and Luis Sinisterra are the players that will be assessed late for their involvement in the game. Patrick Bamford in the attacking third can trouble Manchester United with his dominance in the air. Wilfried Gnonto on the wings can drive at the opposition backline and try and create chances for his forwards.

Anthony Martial and Antony will continue to be on the sidelines for Manchester United while Aaron Wan-Bissaka faces a late fitness test to determine his availability. Fred was poor in the previous game but the lack of alternatives means he will start alongside Marcel Sabitzer. Jadon Sancho should get a game ahead of Alejandro Garnacho.

When is Leeds United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Leeds United will face Manchester United in their next match at the English Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, February 12. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Elland Road, Leeds.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leeds United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. The match between Leeds United and Manchester United will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leeds United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. So you can enjoy the live streaming of the Leeds United vs Manchester United game on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription. Tough game for Manchester United but they will likely emerge victorious from this one.

