Liverpool will be looking to stay in the hunt for a top-four finish when they take on Leicester City in a crunch away tie. The Reds have won five on the trot in the league and it is evident that the return of key players has positively impacted the results. Jurgen Klopp knows the importance of playing Champions League football as it helps attract the top talents in the world of football. Manchester United won against Wolves, but Newcastle United dropped points which was a positive for them. Leicester City are in the relegation zone and needs a win at home this evening to avoid the gloom of going down. The Foxes have been in a poor run of late, which does not bode well for them. Leicester City versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:30 am IST. Espanyol Fans Storm Into Pitch, Chase Barcelona Players Amid La Liga Title Celebrations (Watch Video).

James Justin, Jannik Vestergaard and Kelechi Iheanacho are the players missing out for the home side due to injuries. Jamie Vardy and James Maddison will carry the goal-scoring threat, while Youri Tielemans and Wilfried Ndidi will look to shield the back four. Tete and Harvey Barnes are blessed with pace and trickery but need to be accorded space by the Liverpool backline.

Coady Gakpo, Mo Salah and Luiz Diaz make up the front three for the Reds, with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota are the options from the bench. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have shown glimpses of their usual best self in the past few games and the Reds will hope the duo can continue their good form. Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate form the central defensive partnership for the away team. Premier League 2022–23: Manchester City Beat Everton, Arsenal Lose to Brighton.

When is Leicester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Liverpool will face Leicester City in Premier League 2022-23 on Tuesday, May 16. The match will be played at the King Power Stadium and will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match. Lionel Messi Gets Booed at Parc des Princes on His Return As PSG Register 5–0 Win Over Ajaccio in Ligue 1 2022–23 Clash (Watch Video).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leicester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Leicester City vs Liverpool match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website with a subscription. It will be a keenly contested match, with Liverpool claiming a 2-1 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2023 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).