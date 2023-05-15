Barcelona defeated city-rivals Espanyol 4-2 in their latest match at RCDE Stadium, Cornella to clinch their 27th La Liga title. After the match, Barcelona players and support staff normally started to celebrate. However, that did not last long as angry Espanyol fans soon stormed into the pitch to confront Barcelona players. Looking at this, Barca players quickly left the pitch. According to reports, Espanyol fans also threw chairs and other objects towards the players but fortunately, no one was harmed. Police and stewards later were called into action to stop the angry Espanyol fans. Barcelona Clinch La Liga 2022-23, Defeat Espanyol 4-2 to Win 27th Spanish League Title.

Espanyol Fans Storm Into Pitch

This is mad. An absolute disgrace. Espanyol fans invading the pitch trying to assault Barça players & staff celebrating their league title. Footage is shocking.@TheAthleticFC pic.twitter.com/1B3THBlq0B — Pol Ballús (@polballus) May 14, 2023

Espanyol Fans Chase Barcelona Player Off Pitch

Barca enjoying the moment but now being chased off pitch by Espanyol fans pic.twitter.com/UfKv78NPOS — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) May 14, 2023

