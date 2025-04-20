English Premier League Liverpool will be in action against relegation bound Leicester City this evening with the Reds looking to continue their march towards a league title. Arne Slot’s men have a thirteen point gap at the top and with second placed Arsenal lacking momentum, it is now a matter of time before they are crowned champions. They beat West Ham United in the last game, their third win on the bounce. Opponents Leicester City are on a poor run and their draw against Brighton ended their four game losing streak. Virgil Van Dijk Joins Mohamed Salah in Signing Two-Year Contract Extension at Liverpool.

Jamie Vardy has an exceptional track record against Liverpool and he will be leading the strike force against the Champions elect. Bilal El Khannouss will start as the playmaker in the final third with Wilfred Ndidi and Boubakary Soumare as the two central midfielders. Mads Hermansen in goal should expect a busy day at work with Liverpool boasting of a fine attack.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is back training with the Liverpool squad but this game might have come too soon for his comeback. Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been the backbone for Liverpool’s dominance in the league and the duo should start again. Mo Salah and Coady Gakpo will be deployed on the wings with Dominik Szoboszlai as the playmaker. Diogo Jota is the pick for the central striking role.

