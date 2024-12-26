League leaders Liverpool will be at home to Leicester City in the Boxing Day fixture with the Reds looking to maintain their fine start to the campaign. The home side have accumulated 39 points from 16 games and head into the contest on the back of a 3-6 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur. Arne Slot knows the importance of finishing the year with a healthy lead and with Chelsea and Arsenal in the chasing pack, they cannot afford to drop points. Leicester City are 17th and hovering around the drop zone. They need a string of positive results to survive the relegation battle. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares ‘Christmas Picture’ With Family, Says ‘The Most Important Part of Christmas’ (See Post).

Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bardley are the players missing out for Liverpool while Dominik Szoboszlai could be rested here. Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, and Mo Salah will be part of the front three with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch as the two box-to-box midfielders. Virgil Van Dijk is the key player in defence for the team and his form this season has been brilliant.

Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi and Abdul Fatawu are ruled out of this clash for Leicester City. Danny Ward will be in goal for the visitors and he could expect a busy day at work considering the attacking play from Liverpool. Jamie Vardy has a knock and may not be fit in time. Patson Daka in the final third is a quality player that can trouble the Reds.

When is Liverpool vs Leicester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will face Leicester City in the Premier League 2024-25 on Friday, December 27. The Liverpool vs Leicester City match is set to be played at Anfield and it starts at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). La Liga Club Valencia Appoints Carlos Corberan as Their New Head Coach.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Leicester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Liverpool vs Leicester City live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For Liverpool vs Leicester City online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Leicester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Leicester City, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

