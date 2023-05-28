Premier League 2022-23 enters it's final day and we are about to see some spark with will conclude a very exciting season of English football. After Arsenal lead the league almost for the entirety, they slipped at the last lap and Manchester City snatched the title from them. In the final round of the league, relegation battlers Leeds United take on Tottenham Hotspurs at their home. Leeds United need to win this match and hope Everton and Leicester City drop points to save relegation. Leeds didn't have a single win in their last 9 games and are struggling to get out of the bottom of the table. Out of the three teams fighting to save relegation, only one can actually do it and Everton has the best chance since they have the easiest fixture against a team outside top 8. Tottenham on the other hand are in a three-horse race for European qualification with Aston Villa and Brentford as they are now in eighth position and with nothing to lose situation, they will look to go all out in this game and get three points hoping some results go their way. Lionel Messi Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record, Becomes All-Time Top Scorer in European Top Five Leagues During 1–1 Draw Against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 2022–23 Clash (Watch Video).

Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford are uncertain in this game as they are still recovering from injury. Although Rodrigo joined training, a late call is to be made for Bamford. Junior Firpo is back from suspension and is all set to take part in this game. For Tottenham, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero were also absent from the defeat to Brentford through knocks sustained in the recent defeat to Villa, and only the former might be able to play a part this weekend, while Eric Dier has undergone groin surgery and is also absent.

When is Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Leeds United will host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, May 28. The match is set to start at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Elland Road, Leeds. Primeira Liga 2022-23: Benfica Win Record 38th Portuguese League Title on Final Day of Season.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Unfortunately fans won't be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Network channels since it is the last matchday with mutiple games and they have other commitments.

How to Get Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Although Star Sports Network will not telecast the match live on TV. Disney+ Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of this game in India. Fans, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match. Leeds United doesn't have the firepower to stop Ryan Mason's men and it will mostly likely end up with the visitors being victorious.

