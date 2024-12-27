Mumbai, December 27: Mohamed Salah praised a 'great result' for Liverpool as they produced a comeback win over Leicester City on Boxing Day and said the side will work hard to win the Premier League, which is something he always dreams of. Liverpool stretched their lead in the Premier League to seven points on Boxing Day courtesy of a 3-1 comeback win over Leicester City. Erling Haaland Penalty Failure, Bruno Fernandes Red Card Pile On Woes for Manchester City, Manchester United in Premier League 2024–25.

"It's a good result, to be fair. They were very tough first half. The second half, the way they prepared themselves before the game they were very good. Also, the way they were standing in front of the box was quite hard for us in the first half, especially. But we managed to score three goals, so it's a great result," Salah told Amazon Prime Video post-match.

Jordan Ayew handed the Foxes a sixth-minute lead at Anfield with a clinical finish, but after both Andy Robertson and Salah had struck the woodwork, Cody Gakpo swept in a long-range curler to level.

Speaking on Gakpo equalising goal was crucial ahead of the break, Salah added, "It was great. It gave us confidence in the second half to go there and try our best to win the game, because at 1-0 down you just need to focus and equalise and score the second one. But a minute before half-time we score a great goal. It's a great result." Cole Palmer Sets Record for Most Goals in a Calendar Year by a Chelsea Player, Achieves Feat During Premier League 2024–25 Match Against Fulham.

Just four minutes into the second period, Curtis Jones diverted in Alexis Mac Allister’s cross to put the Reds ahead and Salah wrapped up their final home fixture of 2024 with a clinching goal eight minutes from the end.

"The most important thing for me is the team winning. Hopefully, we win the Premier League, and I have a big impact. That's great for me. It feels different, but the important thing is we need to stay humble. We had a few injuries when we were ahead (previously) and we lose it in the end. Hopefully, we carry on like that with no injuries and we go on and win it," Salah said.

Asked how motivated he is to win the title this season, Salah said, "This one is very special. Hopefully, we win the Premier League for this club - it's something I dream of. I really want to win the Premier League this year, hopefully."

