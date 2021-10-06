Lionel Messi has landed in Argentina for the CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. As soon as Messi landed in Argentina, the fans were waiting to get his autographs and pictures. Even the former Barcelona captain did not disappoint his fans and he walked up to them. He then signed a few autographs for the fans. Messi has a huge fan following and has admirers from all over the world regardless of demographics and gender, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has had a great number of followers. Lionel Messi & Team Trapped in Car Park After Violence Breaks Out Between Rennes and PSG Fans (Watch Videos).

Argentina will be playing three matches at the CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. The team will play their first game against Paraguay on October 8 and then against Uruguay and then Peru. Messi was also seen sweating it out in the ground and the official account of team Argentina also shared pictures of the same on social media. Check out the video of the incident and the pictures of Messi sweating it out in the stadium.

Video:

Lionel Messi leaving the van and walking to sign autographs and take pictures with the Argentina fans. In a separate video, one of the fans said they had been there since 4:00 am waiting. The video via @okdobleamarilla. pic.twitter.com/Ph03sX2IpS — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 5, 2021

Pictures:







Argentina is currently placed on number two of the CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup Qualifiers with 18 points in their kitty, The team has played 8 games and has won five of them. Three if the game ended with a draw.

