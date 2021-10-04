Lionel Messi's PSG lost their first game in the Ligue 1 2021-22 match. The team lost to Rennes by 2-0 and post this violence broke out between the fans of both teams. The violence turned out to be a bit severe and the police had to be called to get the fans in control. As a result, Lionel Messi's team PSG was stuck in the car parking for a while. In the videos that surfaced on social media, the fans were seen shouting and hitting each other and by then the scenes were so ugly that the police had to intervene. Lionel Messi's PSG Losses 0-2 to Rennes in Ligue 1 2021-22 Match.

Talking about the game, Gaetan Laborde and Flavien Tait were the ones who scored goals. The visiting team PSG handled the possession by 68 per cent but that couldn't help them win the game. PSG made 593 passes during the match as opposed to 282 passes. Despite this, PSG continued to dominate the Ligue 1 2021-22 points table. The team has 24 points in their kitty as they have won eight games out of nine. Check out the videos below;

"We are sad because we played very well for 25-30 minutes," Mauricio Pochettino reflected after the game. He further explained that PSG couldn't score from the chances they created. Pochettino further explained that the team needs to take up self-criticism and they need to criticism in their stride.

