Lionel Messi continues his impressive start to the 2022-23 footballing season as the Argentine found himself on the scoresheet again and this time in PSG's narrow 1-0 win over Lyon in Ligue 1. With this strike, the 35-year-old surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's record while making the Parisians the outright leaders in the French top flight. Lionel Messi Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo's Record With Goal in Maccabi Haifa vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Encounter.

With his strike against Lyon, Lionel Messi has now overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo in the rankings for the total number of goals scored without a penalty despite having played 150 fewer games. The Argentine star has now scored 672 non-penalty goals during his professional career. Meanwhile, the Portuguese has scored 671. Lyon 0-1 PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23: Lionel Messi Scores As Parisians Continue Unbeaten Start (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a stellar start to the season after struggling last time around and is starting to find his feet in Paris. The 35-year-old has been involved in 14 goals in 11 appearances for the Parisians, scoring six times while assisting another eight.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is growing frustrated at Manchester United as the 37-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese has been mostly used as a substitute by the Dutch coach and has scored just once in eight appearances.

PSG have been brilliant under Cristophe Galtier and despite rumours of a rift among the players, have managed to produce consistent results. The Parisians are two points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table and have started their Champions League campaign with consecutive wins.

