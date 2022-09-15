Lionel Messi has been impressive at the start of the season for PSG as the Argentine has been the team's chief playmaker since the arrival of Christophe Galtier. The 35-year-old again shined in the Parisian's win over Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League as he scored and assisted in a 3-1 triumph, allowing him to surpass the record of long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Maccabi Haifa 1-3 PSG, Champions League 2022-23: Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe Score in Comfortable Win.

Paris Saint Germain are unbeaten at the start of the 2022-23 season and that looked in danger after Maccabi Haifa had taken an early lead. However, Lionel Messi got the Parisians back onto level terms before setting up Kylian Mbappe to put the team ahead. Neymar then scored in the final minutes to secure the win.

Lionel Messi Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League Record

After his strike in the first half, Israel's Maccabi Haifa became the 39th team Lionel Messi had found the back of the net against in the Champions League. The Argentine superstar was previously levelled with Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored against 38 different opponents.

Also following his goal, Lionel Messi also became the first player to score in 18 consecutive UEFA Champions League seasons. Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not able to play in the competition this season with Manchester United competing in the Europa League, will not be able to add to his tally at the moment.

Lionel Messi has been sensational all season for the Parisians and they will be hoping that he can continue that form as they look to win their maiden Champions League title. The 35-year-old has scored five goals and assisted eight times in 10 games this term.

