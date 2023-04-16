Paris Saint-Germain registered a 3-1 victory against Lens in their latest Ligue 1 2022-23 match at Parc des Princes, Paris. Lens got a horrible start as Salis Abdul Samed was red-carded within 15 minutes of the game. Soon after that, in a spell of ten minutes, PSG scored three goals and took a 3-0 lead. Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha and Lionel Messi were on the scoresheet for the Paris side. Lens managed to pull one back in the second half through Przemyslaw Frankowski's penalty but that was not enough for them.

