Lionel Messi have only inched closer to seeking a move away from Barcelona after been left disappointed with the club’s 0-3 defeat to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 group stage. Barcelona were thrashed 0-2 at Camp Nou by Ronaldo’s Juventus making it their first UCL home defeat in a long time. Messi, who attempted to force a transfer last summer, could leave the club at the end of the current season. Reports suggest the Argentina international has seen nothing new that could make a case for him to renew his contract at Barcelona. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Manchester City Confident of Signing Barcelona Star Ahead of PSG.

Messi had sought to leave Barcelona and join Manchester City in the summer. The 33-year-old had sent official bureau fax to the club to reveal his intention to leave but was threatened with legal consequences forcing him to remain at the club. He has, however, refused to sign a new contract and could leave as a free agent at the end of the season. In fact, Messi can start publicly talking to a club of his choice in January before leaving Barcelona and joining one of its competitors next summer. Barcelona vs PSG UCL Round of 16 Match Could Well Decide Both Lionel Messi and Neymar's Future.

Despite being forced to stay at the club against his choice, Messi has given it all this season. But the loss to Juventus seems to have sealed his decision into leaving the club. Messi’s long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and midfielder Weston McKennie scored the other goal as Juventus asserted their dominance in Barcelona’s own turf. The defeat reportedly made Messi take a final decision in leaving Barcelona, according to OkDiario.

Barcelona have struggled as a team this season and currently sit at fifth with only 20 points from 12 matches in La Liga. They are six points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who have also played a game less. In the Champions League, Barcelona looked set to finish at the top of Group G before the 0-3 loss to Juventus dropped them down to second in the group. They face Paris Saint-Germain in the UCL round of 16 and the result of that game could eventually decide Messi’s future at the club.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).