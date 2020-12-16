Lionel Messi’s future at FC Barcelona has been in doubt ever since the superstar expressed his desire to leave the club last summer. PSG and Manchester City are tipped as the front runners to sign the Argentinean if he is to leave the Catalan club following the conclusion of the current season. Messi, who has spent all of his professional career at the La Liga side wants to leave due to a lack of sporting project at the Blaugranas. Lionel Messi ‘Isolated’ at Barcelona After Failed Attempt to Force Transfer; Viral Video Shows Argentina Star Distanced From Squad in Training.

According to the Express, despite strong interest from Paris Saint Germain, Manchester City believe they are leading the race to sign Lionel Messi when he becomes available due to the presence of Pep Guardiola at the helm. The Catalan manager earlier in the year extended his stay at the Premier League side by two years. Lionel Messi Honoured to Be Named in Ballon d’Or Dream Team, Barcelona Star Shares Pic With Family.

Pep Guardiola coached Barcelona from 2008 to 2012, where he managed Lionel Messi and several other superstars in the all-conquering Barcelona team. The Catalans won 14 trophies during Guardiola’s tenure with Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d’Or each year. The Argentine shares a good relationship with the manager and Man City believe that Pep can convince the 33-year-old to switch teams.

Lionel Messi’s current contract with Barcelona runs out at the end of this season but the Argentine will be able to agree on a pre-contract with any team from January onwards. There have been no advancements in the 33-year-old agreeing on a new deal that will keep him in Catalonia for the coming years however, it may change once the new president arrives early next year.

Manchester City on several occasions have expressed their desire to sign Lionel Messi but a move never materialized as the Argentine never planned on leaving. But now with the 33-year-old himself wanting an exit, the Premier League side could make a move to finally get the player they have craved for so long.

