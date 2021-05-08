Liverpool will look to extend their six-match unbeaten run when they host Southampton in their next Premier League 2020-21 fixture. Liverpool vs Southampton (LIV vs SOU) match will be played at the Anfield Stadium on May 09 (Sunday). Jurgen Klopp’s side head into this match after consecutive draws against Leeds United and Newcastle United. Their last weekend’s league match against Manchester United was postponed due to the protests against United owner Joel Glazer at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, dream11 fantasy fans looking for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy XI for the LIV vs SOU match should scroll down for all details. Juventus Transfer News Update: Zinedine Zidane In Contention To Replace Andrea Pirlo.

Southampton have lost three of their last five matches in the Premier League. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City at home in their previous league game and have also lost to Tottenham Hotspur, West Brom and Brighton in their last five games. Ralph Hasenhuttl has a lengthy injury list ahead of the Liverpool clash with Danny Ings, Oriol Romeu, Ryan Bertrand and William Smallbone all out with injuries while Takumi Minamino is ineligible to play his former club. Neymar Jr Transfer News Update: Brazilian To Sign New Long-Term PSG Deal.

Liverpool vs Southampton, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Alisson Becker (LIV) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Liverpool vs Southampton, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Andy Robertson (LIV), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) and Jan Bednarek (SOU) will be selected as the defenders.

Liverpool vs Southampton, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Georginio Wijnaldum (LIV), James Ward-Prowse (SOU), Thiago Alcantara (LIV) and Stuart Armstrong (SOU) should be picked as the midfielders.

Liverpool vs Southampton, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mo Salah (LIV), Che Adams (SOU) and Diogo Jota (LIV) will be the three forwards.

We will pick Mo Salah (LIV) as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse (SOU) can be made the vice-captain for the Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League match.

