Zinedine Zidane could be on his way out of Real Madrid in the summer as according to certain reports the Frenchman is looking to step down from his duties as the Los Blancos manager. The 48-year-old returned to the Spanish capital in 2019 after his first stint 2016 to 2018 but is likely to once again relieve his post at the end of the season after being frustrated by events out of his control. Zinedine Zidane Considering Leaving Los Blancos Managerial Position.

According to Tuttosport, Zinedine Zidane is expected to leave Real Madrid in the summer and remains in contention to replace Andrea Pirlo at Juventus as the pressure keeps building on the Bianconeri boss after an underwhelming season. The Italian giants failed to win a domestic league title for the first time in 10 years and are fighting to qualify for next year’s Champions League.

It is understood that Zinedine Zidane, just like he did before, is likely to take some time off from football after leaving his job at Real Madrid, but the opportunity to return to Turin could be too exciting for the French coach to pass up. The 48-year-old played at Juventus from 1996 to 2001, winning the Serie A twice.

Zinedine Zidane returned to Real Madrid in 2019, leading them to a league title in 2020, their first since 2017 and is involved in another title race this season as well. But it is understood that the French manager has grown frustrated with the number of off-field and on-field issues at the club and is ready to walk away from the final year of his contract.

Juventus are planning a rebuild after the underwhelming season and could let Andrea Pirlo go if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League. If Bianocneri sack Andrea Pirlo, the next manager will be their third in three years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2021 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).