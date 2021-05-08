Neymar Jr’s future at Paris Saint Germain was uncertain following the Parisian's exit from the Champions League but the Brazilian is set to sign a new long-term deal which will keep him at the club for years to come. The 29-year-old current contract with the Ligue 1 giants is set to expire at the end of 2021-22 season and there were rumours of him wanting a move back to old club Barcelona. Neymar Jr Expresses Desire To Continue at PSG, Urges Kylian Mbappe To Remain at Paris Giants.

According to L’Equipe, Neymar Jr will put pen to paper to a new Paris Saint Germain deal which will see him sign an extension until 2026. The new contract is set to be announced in the coming days and it will see the Brazilian superstar earn €30m/season with an added bonus if PSG win the Champions League in the coming years.

There were doubts if Neymar will renew his contract with PSG as following PSG’s exit from the Champions League against Manchester City, the Brazilian was touted for a return to Barcelona with him being eager to play with Lionel Messi. However, those rumours have been put to rest as the 29-year-old is staying put in Paris.

The Brazilian superstar moved to Paris in 2017 for a record fee from Barcelona with hopes of helping the club win a Champions League title. The 29-year-old came close last year in achieving that objective, as PSG made it to the finals, losing to Bayern Munich in the summit clash. However, this year there weren’t able to replicate that and despite that disappointment, Neymar has expressed his desire to continue at the club.

With Neymar tied up for the future, PSG will be turning their attention towards Kylian Mbappe next as the Frenchman’s contract runs out next season. It is understood that talks are ongoing with Mbappe but nothing is agreed until now and his future remains uncertain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2021 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).