It's time for a big battle in the English top-tier football league. The Reds and the Gunners are set to lock horns in the English Premier League 2025-26 gameweek 3. Both, defending champions Liverpool FC and the last season runners-up Arsenal FC are have won their first two matches in EPL 2025-26, and will be aiming to make their rivals taste their first loss. The Liverpool vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match is scheduled to be played at the iconic Anfield on Sunday, August 31, starting at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Arne Slot's Liverpool FC have started their title defense in style, winning their opening match of the league against AFC Bournemouth 4-2. The second match against Newcastle United was an absolute thriller, but the Reds managed to bag full points yet again, with Rio Ngumoha scoring an extra-time winner in 90+10 minutes to edge past the Magpies 3-2. The Gunners under Mikel Arteta are also showing a great thirst to fulfill the dream of an EPL title after ages. Ahead of the Liverpool vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match, the Gunners won the first game against their rivals, Manchester United 0-1, and the second game against Leeds United at home, 5-0.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 Match Predicted Lineups

The rivalry that attained fame on the final day of the 1988/89 season, when the Gunners won at Anfield and claimed a league victory, is one of the fiercest now. Both Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta will leave no stone unturned while planning their mega fight in the Liverpool vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match. The almost fully fit Liverpool side (except summer signing Jeremie Frimpong) might implement a 4-2-3-1 formation. Alexis Mac Allister is expected to make a comeback after missing the last one due to injury. Arsenal have suffered a big blow during the league match as Bukayo Saka is now injured and sidelined for weeks. Doubts over the availability of Christian Norgaard and Ben White also remain. The Gunners might also have a 4-2-3-1 formation under coach Mikel Arteta. Arsenal Schedule in UCL 2025-26: Here's the List of Clubs the English Giants Will Play In League Stage of UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool United Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson (GK); Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Arsenal Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Raya (GK); Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Eze, Martinelli; Gyokeres.

