Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: English Premier League champions Liverpool will be in action at home against title candidates Arsenal in a massive Sunday evening encounter. Both clubs have won their opening two games of the season and although they have had their fair share of performance dips in these two games, they have come away with the crucial three points. Heading into the international break, this is the first six-pointer in the title race as two of the biggest names in English football collide. Liverpool versus Arsenal will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 9:00 PM IST. Newcastle United 2–3 Liverpool, Premier League 2025–26: Rio Ngumoha Makes History With Last-Gasp Winner in Reds Win Over Magpies.

Alexis Mac Allister is training with Liverpool after an injury layoff and the Argentine midfielder could feature in this tie. Ryan Gravenberch has been an important cog in the team’s wheel and Arsenal will need to keep an eye on him. Hugo Ekitike will lead the attack with Florian Wirtz as the playmaker. Mo Salah and Coady Gakpo on the wings will look to create chances out wide.

Viktor Gyokeres bagged a brace in the last game for Arsenal, and that would have eased the pressure off him. New signing Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke will start out wide and look to stretch the Liverpool backline. Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi in midfield will try and break down the opposition play. Arsenal 5–0 Leeds United, Premier League 2025–26: Viktor Gyokeres, Jurrien Timber Score Braces As Dominant Gunners Secure Emphatic Win at Home (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Liverpool vs Arsenal Match Details

Match Liverpool vs Arsenal Date Sunday, August 31 Time 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Anfield, Liverpool, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will go up against Arsenal in what promises to be a blockbuster match in the Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, August 31. The Liverpool vs Arsenal match is set to be played at Anfield, Liverpool and it starts at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 matches in India. The Liverpool vs Arsenal live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For Liverpool vs Arsenal online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. It should be a high-scoring game with both teams settling for a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2025 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).