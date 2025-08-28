Last year's semifinalist Arsenal will be back in UEFA Champions League and they have their first round draw finalised. In the league stages they will face two big oppositions, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. The former at home and the latter away. They will also face Atletico Madrid at home, which can be a tricky fixture. The other teams that they will play are Slavia Praha, Club Brugge, Olympiacos, Kairat Almaty and Athletic Bilbao. Some of these oppositions can trouble Arsenal due to their playing style. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Receives President's Award 2025, Star Swedish Footballer Handed Honour During UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw.

Arsenal Schedule in UCL 2025-26

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)