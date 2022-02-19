Liverpool will host Norwich in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at Anfield in Merseyside on February 19, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Liverpool vs Norwich, EPL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UCL 2021-22 Match Results: Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah Take Reds To 2-0 Win.

Liverpool are in great form at the moment are keeping the pressure on league leaders Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's team have won four in a row and can reduce the points gap to the champions to three points with a win. Meanwhile, Norwich City are inside the relegation zone and will be hoping to move within touching distance of teams above them but have a poor record against the Reds in the league.

When is Liverpool vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Norwich City Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Anfield in Merseyside. The game will be held on February 19, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Norwich City.

