It was the UCL match between Serie A's Inter Milan and Premier League stalwarts Liverpool. Roberto Firminio and Mohamed Salah were goal scorers for the Reds who led them to a 2-0 win. Firmino scored a goal at the 75th minute whereas Salah banged the net at the 83rd minute.

⏰ RESULTS ⏰ Late drama. AGAIN. 🔴 Firmino & Salah inspire Liverpool to hard-fought victory at Inter 😮 Coman snatches draw for Bayern; Salzburg led via substitute Adamu 🔝 Which players impressed tonight?#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)